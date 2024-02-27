Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.