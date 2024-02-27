Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) PT Raised to C$9.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.9 %
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$12.16 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.63.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
