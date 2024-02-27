Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAS. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.00.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.67.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

