Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4,450.00%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
