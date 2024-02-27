Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC set a C$7.75 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Shares of CS opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.90. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.59.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

