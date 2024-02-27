CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$82.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.40.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$68.97 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$71.58. The company has a market cap of C$11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.98.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

