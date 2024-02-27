European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.19.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.41 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94.

(Get Free Report)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.