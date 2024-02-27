Excelerate Energy (EE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of EE stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EE. Raymond James lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

