Excelerate Energy (EE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Excelerate Energy Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of EE stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EE
Excelerate Energy Company Profile
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Excelerate Energy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.