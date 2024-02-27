Liberty Live Group (LLYVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
LLYVA stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.62.
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
