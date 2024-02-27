Liberty Live Group (LLYVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,922,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 961,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

