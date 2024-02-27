The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 861,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

