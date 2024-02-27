Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$153.29.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

TSE L opened at C$145.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$146.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In related news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. 54.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.