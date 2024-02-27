Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$40.00.
MFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.21.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance
Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.