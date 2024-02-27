Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$40.00.

MFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.21.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of MFI opened at C$22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.21. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.