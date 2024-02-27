Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.15.

Shares of OR opened at C$19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

