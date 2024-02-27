Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.44.

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.11. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.37 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

