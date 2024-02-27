Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MND opened at C$1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$136.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

About Mandalay Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.