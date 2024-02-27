Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Mandalay Resources Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of MND opened at C$1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$136.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58.
About Mandalay Resources
