Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

SU stock opened at C$45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

