Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.83.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. Stelco has a one year low of C$32.93 and a one year high of C$60.57.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

