JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$60.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.25.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$53.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.29. The stock has a market cap of C$55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.