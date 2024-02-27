StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

