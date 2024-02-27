MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 1.6 %

MNOV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.