Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.