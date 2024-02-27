BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

