EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $12.14 on Friday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,047,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 699,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 139,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.