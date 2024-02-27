CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CCTG) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 27th

CCSC Technology International’s (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 27th. CCSC Technology International had issued 1,375,000 shares in its public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CCSC Technology International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
CCSC Technology International Stock Down 2.9 %
CCSC Technology International stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. CCSC Technology International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
About CCSC Technology International
