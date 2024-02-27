StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IDN opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

