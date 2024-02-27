StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.9 %
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
