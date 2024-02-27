Paramount Global (PARAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at 20.87 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 13.40 and a twelve month high of 27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PARAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 456,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $9,701,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Paramount Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,634,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after buying an additional 445,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $6,074,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 200,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

