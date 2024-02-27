Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.58 and a beta of 1.13. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,072.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

