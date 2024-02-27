Spin Master (TOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
Spin Master Stock Down 0.8 %
TOY opened at C$33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$31.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.66.
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
