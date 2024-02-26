Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 217,593 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,738,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.76. 1,408,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $378.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

