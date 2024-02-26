iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $509.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $512.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.73 and a 200-day moving average of $458.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

