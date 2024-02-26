Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $53.17 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $53,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.12. 7,019,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

