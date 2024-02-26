Synovus Financial Corp Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,293,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

