Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sittner & Nelson LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.54 on Monday, reaching $138.75. 33,293,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,285,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

