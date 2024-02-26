Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,755 shares of company stock worth $405,187,103 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.43. 8,930,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,216,855. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day moving average is $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

