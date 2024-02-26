Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Sittner & Nelson LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.45. 6,562,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

