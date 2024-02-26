Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $21,499,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $429.18. The company had a trading volume of 945,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,234. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.