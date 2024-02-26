Synovus Financial Corp Has $23.75 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,203 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.00. 3,635,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

