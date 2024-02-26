Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $481.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,718,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,238,781. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $494.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,019,755 shares of company stock worth $405,187,103. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

