Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,773,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,708,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

