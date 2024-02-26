Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $207.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $209.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.