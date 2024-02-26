Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

MCD stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.12. 2,594,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average is $280.13. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

