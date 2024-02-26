Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,685. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

