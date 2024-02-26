Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,562,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.