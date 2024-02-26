Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,978 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $525.32. 2,275,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

