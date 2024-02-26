Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,091,400 shares of company stock worth $217,616,420 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

