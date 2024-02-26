United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 327,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $147.50. 3,032,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

