Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,028.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,309.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $991.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.18 and a 12-month high of $1,319.62. The stock has a market cap of $612.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.