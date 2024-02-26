105,318 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.97. 979,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

