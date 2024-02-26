Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $42,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. 12,987,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

